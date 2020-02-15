Our guests this morning came from Special Olympics Pennsylvania. We had the pleasure of speaking to two medal-winning athletes, Brittany Thayer and Markus Ikona who shared why they love competing.
We were also joined by executive director of our region Julie Benjamin and coach Casey Skoglund. They explained that athletes participate for free, and it's all thanks to fundraising.
Their next fundraising event is the Polar Plunge in Easton. The event will take place on Saturday February 22. If you haven't heard, participants will go for a dip in the icy cold Delaware River.
You can find out more about the event by visiting their website: SpecialOlympicsPa.com. There, you can also find out more information about the organization and learn about programs near you.