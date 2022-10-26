PA Bacon Fest will make its way back to Downtown Easton over the first weekend of November.

Meg Buck, bacon ambassador at Breakaway Farms, and Jeremy Bialker, executive chef and general manager at Two Rivers Brewing, were in the 69 News kitchen on Wednesday.

Watch the video above then try the recipes below.

Bourbon-Bacon-Apple Pie Grilled Cheese

Slow Cooked Apples & Bourbon. Smoked Bacon. Sharp Cheddar Cheese. Sourdough Bread

2 large Granny Smith apples - sliced

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup of your favorite bourbon

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

6 slices smoked bacon

16 slices sharp cheddar cheese

1 tsp kosher salt

4 slices sourdough bread

4 tablespoons butter (reserving 2 tablespoons for toasting the sandwich)

In a large sauté pan on medium heat, render the bacon to desired doneness. Save the fat for cooking the apples.

Add the apples to the pan with 2 tablespoons of butter. Add the brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Cook until just tender, then add the bourbon and cook until the mixture is thickened. Put aside.

In another large sauté pan place 4 slices of buttered bread with 4 slices of cheese on each slice. Top one half with divided apple mixture and 3 slices of bacon.

Cook until cheese is melted and the bread is toasted. Then…ENJOY!

Braised boneless pork shanks

Stout Infused Korean BBQ Sauce. Spicy Sesame Ginger Slaw. Brioche roll

4 petite pork shanks-bone removed

1 cup *KOREAN BBQ sauce (recipe below)

1/3 cup sesame ginger dressing

1 cup cabbage slaw mix

2 brioche rolls

Pre-heat your oven to 400 degrees F. Place the pork shanks on a baking pan and cook for 15-18 minutes or until browned.

Meanwhile, bring 1 cup of Korean BBQ sauce to a simmer in a medium-large sauté pan. Add the pork shanks and cook for 5-7 minutes, letting the pork absorb the sauce.

Toss the slaw and sesame-ginger dressing in a bowl and place on the bottom bun of the roll. Top with the sauced pork shank and top bun. Add your favorite hot sauce or enjoy as is.

*Sweet & Sweaty Gochujang BBQ Sauce

3 quarts Stout beer

3 quarts white sugar

½ cup rice wine vinegar

½ cup chopped garlic

4 cups ketchup

1 cup soy sauce

2 Tablespoons Korean pepper flakes

2 cups Crystal hot sauce

1 cup Gochujang chili paste

2 tsp ground black pepper

Cook all ingredients in a large pot. Reduce by 1/4 or until the sauce sticks to the back of a metal spoon.