Local Hollywood actor Daniel Roebuck stopped by virtually Saturday morning to talk with Karin and Bo about the many challenges facing the movie industry due to the pandemic and how he is managing to cope with them.
Roebuck's project, "The Hail Mary" was put on hold due to the virus.
Despite this, Roebuck pivoted to another project called "Lucky Louie", which he co-wrote with his daughter and is expected to start production mid-September.
"I got an extraordinary corporate sponsor in St. Luke's," Roebuck says. "And they're going to help keep us COVID safe."
Roebuck's most recent film, "My Brother's Crossing" premiers Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13, at the AMC theater in Allentown at 5:20 p.m.
For more info and to donate, visit achannelofpeace.org.