This is Super Bowl Weekend and all eyes are on the Eagles.

Including 23-year-old Rennie (Renshaw), who is making his return appearance, with Franklin Clock of the Carbon County Environmental Education Center.

The center features 60 acres of beautiful land for visitors to explore. There are trails, gardens, and bird feeding stations. There is also the resident wildlife - injured birds who now live at the center.

Rennie, an American Bald Eagle, was one of the injured birds that came to the center after being hit by a car. With dedicated care, Rennie recovered from some of his injuries, although he is blind in one eye.

To learn more about the Carbon County Environmental Education Center and how you can help, visit their website.