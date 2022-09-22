An Allentown native who found peace in the boxing ring is finding ways to fight for children in his hometown. John Lopez opened a boxing gym in his garage during the pandemic. And he spoke with WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba about how children are reaping the benefits.
Allentown boxing gym helps kids work through trauma
Jaciel Córdoba
Anchor
