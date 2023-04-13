More than 100 films are playing in Allentown's most iconic venues: the Civic Theatre, Allentown Art Museum and Miller Symphony Hall to name a few. WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba spoke with one of the festival planners about the event on 69 News at Sunrise.
Allentown to host its first film festival
