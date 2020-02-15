A special singing guest was on 69 News at Sunrise on Saturday.
America's Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. spoke with the morning team about winning, his home state of West Virginia and an upcoming performance at the Sellersville Theater.
We were also lucky to hear Landau perform Frank Sinatra's "I've Got You Under My Skin" live in the studio.
He'll be performing Sunday at the Sellersville Theater at 1 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased on their website.
To learn more about Landau, visit Landaumurphyjr.com