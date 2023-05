It's not pet of the month, but we did have dogs in studio.

Janie Hecker and Rick Buterbaugh of the American Kennel Club visited WFMZ.

They've got a big event Saturday: Bark Around the Park.

Bark Around the Park happens on Saturday and Sunday at the Macungie Memorial Park starting at 8:30 a.m.

Visit the Lehigh Valley Kennel Club for more information.