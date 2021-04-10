Registration is open for the 2021 American Red Cross Virtual Cabaret & Cuisine

The event will take place on Thursday, April 15th starting at 7:00pm with a Roaring ‘20s theme.

All proceeds of the live stream will support local Red Cross programs with most of the profits supporting causes in the Lehigh Valley. 

The Red Cross says that virtual guests can look forward to an exciting hour filled with cocktail and dancing demos, Red Cross mission moments and an online auction.

Executive Director of the American Red Cross Peter Brown spoke with the Sunrise team about the event and how it will help the mission. 

