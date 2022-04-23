Smoke detectors save lives and now you can be a part of the mission to make sure they are in every home in our communities.
Peter Brown, Executive Director of the PA Rivers Chapter of the American Red Cross visited the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday to show the team how you at home can get involved in the mission to save lives.
Brown says Pennsylvania had the most fire deaths in the country in 2021 and that's why officials will be hitting the streets with community volunteers to provide residents with smoke detectors.
The Reading Fire Department is hosting the event in Allentown that has helped install over a million smoke alarms across the country. Brown tells 69 News over 1200 lives have been saved.
The Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help deliver smoke detectors.
Brown says it's important to have smoke detectors in your home, to help prevent smoke inhalation injuries in the case of an emergency at your home.
He also says to check the batteries in your smoke detectors daily and never remove the batteries from your detectors.
Sound the alarm is scheduled for Saturday, April 30 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. in Allentown. Click here to learn more about volunteering.
An event is also scheduled for May 14th in Reading.
The Red Cross is also hosting an upcoming heroes breakfast.
The Heroes Breakfast will be held Thursday, May 25 at 7:15 a.m. It will honor members of the community who have demonstrated heroism through extraordinary acts of courage or kindness.
Click here to learn more.