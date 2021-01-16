NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. -- The annual winter 'Bird Walk' at the Grand Central Environmental Center in Pen Argyl is taking place this Saturday, Jan. 16.
Community relations specialist, Adrienne Fors, shared some information regarding the habitat and the neighboring landfill with the 69 News Sunrise team Saturday morning.
"We have been a wildlife habitat counsel certified facility since 2007," Fors says. "We are working to educate the communities about wildlife preservation, sustainability and conservation as a whole."
The walk is a mile long and free to join.
It takes place at 12:00 p.m. at 891 Grand Central Road in Pen Argyl.
For more info, visit the center's Facebook page.