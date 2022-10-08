ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- There are more than 7,000 rare diseases, and a boy in Northampton County has one so rare it doesn't even have a name.

His parents are trying to spread the word, hoping for a cure before time runs out on their son.

In many ways, Upper Mt. Bethel's JC Bermingham is like most 7-year-olds: growing out of a slide and into drumsticks.

But JC is rare. So rare, there are only 400 known kids in the world like him.

"The hardest part for me is watching him struggle and seeing the impact that has on him and his brother," said Laura, his mother.

JC has SLC6A1, a neurological condition in small children causing seizures, severe movement and speech disorders, and intellectual disability.

There's no cure, and it's a race against time as it becomes debilitating as kids get older.

"I tried to Google the disease, and Google said no results found. That is horrifying," said Amber Freed.

Amber Freed founded advocacy group SLC6A1 Connect shortly after her son Max was diagnosed. At the time he was only the 34th known person in the world to have it.

JC is currently in a clinical trial to control one of his symptoms, seizures, but the drug costs $850,000 per year.

Freed is working to lower that. She's raised $3 million for clinical research, but needs a million more for a gene replacement therapy trial.

"It will replace the faulty DNA in our children's body and be the closet thing they have for a cure in their lifetime," said Amber.

On Saturday, October 8th, the family will host a fundraiser and awareness event at Hardball Cider.

"We want everyone to have a fun time and meet JC. He's a good kid," said John, JC's father.

