Film Professionals from the Lehigh Valley are sharing their insight about the 93rd Academy Awards ahead of the kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Filmmaker Gershon Hinkson, Programming Director at ArtsQuest Ryan Hill, and ArtsQuest Cinema Committee member Alessandra Fanelli shared their picks for some of the bigger categories with the Sunrise team on 69 News.
The panel of film professionals say the COVID-19 Pandemic is going to play a huge part for the 2021 Oscar nominees because of the use of streaming services to view the hit movies from the past year.