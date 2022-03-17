Los Angeles based artist Bart Cooper came back to the Lehigh Valley where he grew up to share his latest project. He spoke about his 'Heroes' exhibit opening at the Banana Factory in Bethlehem with WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba on 69 News at Sunrise.
Artist Bart Cooper opens 'Heroes' exhibit in Bethlehem
