Due to frontline workers grabbing the spotlight the past year as they put their lives on the line for battling COVID-19, ArtsQuest is offering 10 free movie theater rentals to frontline workers in a giveaway sweepstakes.
ArtsQuest program director, Ryan Hill, gave more information Saturday regarding the free giveaway.
"We're going to randomly pick ten people from people who are registering at steelstacks.org/film. You can register a frontline worker that you know, or if you are a frontline worker, you can register yourself," Hill explains.
Nominations are accepted through Feb. Winners will be announced in early March.