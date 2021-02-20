Due to frontline workers grabbing the spotlight the past year as they put their lives on the line for battling COVID-19, ArtsQuest is offering 10 free movie theater rentals to frontline workers in a giveaway sweepstakes. 

ArtsQuest program director, Ryan Hill, gave more information Saturday regarding the free giveaway. 

"We're going to randomly pick ten people from people who are registering at steelstacks.org/film. You can register a frontline worker that you know, or if you are a frontline worker, you can register yourself," Hill explains. 

Nominations are accepted through Feb. Winners will be announced in early March. 

