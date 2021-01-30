Women's mindful empowerment coach, psychotherapist and author, Shonda Moralis, stopped by virtually Saturday morning to talk about the importance of self-care.  

Even though self-care is sometimes overlooked, Moralis says self-care plays a very important role in our lives. 

"We need to remember that this is a positive ripple effect for our mental, physical, spiritual, emotional well-being," Moralis says. "It effects those around us as well, our families, our children, our colleagues, and even the people in the grocery store that we encounter." 

Some helpful ways to improve self-care include: 

  • Learn a new recipe 
  • Yoga or meditation 
  • Read a book with a cup of tea
  • Step outside for fresh air 

For more, information visit shondamoralis.net

