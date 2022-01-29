WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - It certainly wasn't a typical week for one Whitehall Township family.
A bald eagle slammed into the front window, shattering the plate glass of their Madison Lane home around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Whitehall police responded to the collision and found the eagle on the ground. Officers called a wildlife expert but by the time she arrived it had flown off.
Wildlife experts say bird-window collisions are a huge problem that often result in the bird dying.
The man who wrote a book on the subject joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday.
Dr. Daniel Klem is a Professor of Ornithology and Conservation Biology at Muhlenberg College.
His book Solid Air: Invisible Killer - Saving Billions of Birds from Windows, is out now.
Dr. Klem says one millions birds are dying a day, mostly from residential and low-rise buildings.
He says there are things we can do at home at will help make glass more visible for birds.
Klem suggests putting decals on your windows.
Klem is currently working with glass manufacturers developing bird-safe sheet glass.