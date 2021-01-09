Local speaker, photographer, Lynn Noble, joined the 69 News Sunrise team Saturday morning to talk about her recent Ted Talk titled "The Power of a Smile". 

Noble spoke about how smiling can help you achieve your goals and how it creates a porthole for positive energy 

"A smile is your light from within," Noble says. "When we use our smile, I always like to think of it as an on-switch to all those positive energies."

She also stated how effective smiling can be, even while hidden under your mask, in the midst of the pandemic. 

"You can see it through the eyes," she says. "It's an energy you put out." 

To watch the full Ted Talk, or to learn more, visit lynnnoble.com

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.