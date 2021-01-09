Local speaker, photographer, Lynn Noble, joined the 69 News Sunrise team Saturday morning to talk about her recent Ted Talk titled "The Power of a Smile".
Noble spoke about how smiling can help you achieve your goals and how it creates a porthole for positive energy
"A smile is your light from within," Noble says. "When we use our smile, I always like to think of it as an on-switch to all those positive energies."
She also stated how effective smiling can be, even while hidden under your mask, in the midst of the pandemic.
"You can see it through the eyes," she says. "It's an energy you put out."
To watch the full Ted Talk, or to learn more, visit lynnnoble.com.