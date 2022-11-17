He's helped many local kids realize their dream of playing at an NCAA school. But very few people know what it took for Jermaine Wilson to become the coach he is today. He shared his journey with WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba on 69 News at Sunrise.
He's helped many local kids realize their dream of playing at an NCAA school. But very few people know what it took for Jermaine Wilson to become the coach he is today. He shared his journey with WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba on 69 News at Sunrise.
Scroll down for comments if available
Anchor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.