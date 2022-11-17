He's helped many local kids realize their dream of playing at an NCAA school. But very few people know what it took for Jermaine Wilson to become the coach he is today. He shared his journey with WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba on 69 News at Sunrise.
Basketball trainer shares his journey to becoming a division one coach
