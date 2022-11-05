NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It's estimated that nearly 50 percent of college students experience food or housing insecurity.

Now a school in Bucks County is taking matters into its own hands to help students in need.

20-year-old Lateefat Adewale is working towards a business degree, but for this Bucks Community College Sophomore, studying is just part of the curriculum.

"College students are known as being the broke college student with a cup of ramen and things like that," said Lateefat.

It's no different from a 2-4 year financial aid doesn't always help you out.

Starting last year the college has helped students where financial aid doesn't.

"It's at least 30% of students that need assistance while they're here."

Christina McGinley says the privately donated Bucks Student Emergency fund offers up to $500 micro grants for students who can't pay for things like food, rent, gas, and emergency child care.

56 students were assisted last year.

"We are trying to help our students graduate faster, stay enrolled, we don't want unexpected expenses to derail their educational plans," said Christina.

It stems from the college's 2018 food assistance program.

A campus food pantry is now offered. McGinley says the pandemic only exacerbated and expanded the need.

As the need for the programs grows so does the need for funds to feed it. So this Saturday the college is hosting its first ever fundraiser at the Tyler mansion. The goal raise $50,000 for the micro grants.

For Lateefat who's also the student government president, it's a way to calm the financial fears of fellow students.

"When you think about it community college isn't just for students out of high school. It's about everyone wanting to come back and get degree one way or another," said Lateefat.

Bucks County Community College President Dr. Felcia Ganther joined WFMZ to talk about how the program helps students.