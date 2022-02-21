"I'm tired of having to fear our lives quite frankly because of what the bear may or may not do," said one resident, Bridget Marchetti Phillip.
Phillip and her families live across the street from where a 5000 lbs. black bear broke into their neighbors Tahoe Keys home Friday morning.
"We have to be able to protect our children and be able to walk outside of our house," said John Barrett.
Barrett and Phillip share a family house in the neighborhood and are teaching their kids bear safety, after years of seeing them in their neighborhood and backyards.
"It's really scary because we use to be able to go on walks and bike rides by ourselves but its become a bigger problem," said family member Olivia Philip.
South Lake Tahoe police found Hank inside a house after he got in through the window. Neighbors say this is the second time her has broken into the same house. Police had to scare him away.
Nicknamed Hank the Tank, Department of Fish and Wildlife have been trying to track and trap him with 38 homes already damaged in the area.
"These are neighborhoods, there's a lot of people around, traffic and cars. So, we have to do this in a way that is safe for both the public and the bear itself," said Peter Tira, from the department.
A bear burden, neighbors hope it ends soon.
"This has been happening for a very long time and eventually something very, very bad is going to happen," said Phillip.