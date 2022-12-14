...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of
around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Berks, Lehigh and Northampton.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain
will move in to the area from west to east Thursday morning.
This is expected to last several hours before an eventual change
to rain occurs from south to north by the late afternoon into
the evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
