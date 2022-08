If you're looking for something fun for the family to enjoy, check out a show at the Bucks County Playhouse.

Dames at Sea, the tap-happy stage musical, is front and center right now at the theater in New Hope.

The cast says each performance will lift your spirits, as it makes for a great night for the entire family.

69 News reporter Ali Reid went behind the scenes Wednesday morning for 69 News at Sunrise. Take a look in the video window above.