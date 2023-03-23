BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Auto Show is back at Lehigh University's Goodman Campus.

This year, it has more cars, trucks and SUVs, as well as a new attraction.

It kicked off Wednesday afternoon and runs through Sunday.

The 145,000 square feet of event space is basically filled wall-to-wall with vehicles.

Every car manufacturer is there, except for Lexus and BMW.

The theme for the 2023 event is "the future is right here, right now," so with that you can expect to see many more electric cars than in previous years.

"I think for a lot of people what's important to think about with electric cars is they don't need to be scared of them, and we as dealers...we're here to help, and I think people are intimidated like they have to do a lot of research, but just come out and talk to us," said Greg Williams, general manager of Rentschler Chevrolet.

He stresses though that you don't have to be in the market for a car to come out and enjoy the show.

This year's event also has a tuner section which hasn't been seen before at the show.

The executive director of the event says these tricked-out cars will appeal to everyone, including the younger generation.

There's also a new racing simulator, and some Lehigh Valley Phantoms players will be here, as well as Irish dancers and Miss Pennsylvania.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday.

69 News reporter Blakely McHugh has more in the video above on what visitors can expect.