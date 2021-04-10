Berks County author Meghan Ownez is promoting screen-free parenting with a new book on the benefits of limiting time on tablets, phones and television.
The Assistant teaching Professor at Penn State Berks talks about the benefits of delaying screens and giving children what they really need in her book, Spoiled Right.
Spoiled Right teaches parents how to limit screen-time by promoting educational and physical activities instead.
According to Ownez, too much screen-time can impact sleep time and continuous attention in children.
Ownez spoke about her new book with the Sunrise team on 69 News.
You can order a copy of Spoiled Right here.