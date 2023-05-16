Some parents find they get stuck when sharing faith concepts with their kids. It's easy to fall into traps of telling kids to believe without giving a reason why. But it doesn't have to be that way. Pastor Jesse Bradley, an author and speaker, offers some suggestions in this interview with WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba on 69 News at Sunrise.
Best ways for parents to share faith with their kids
Jaciel Córdoba
Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Lehigh Valley News
- Pa. primary election: Poll hours, notable races and more
- New Wawa, 'boutique' apartments proposed near Blue Grillhouse in Bethlehem Twp.
- BASD could pull $7M from savings to close gap on 2023-24 budget
- 2 arrested in Allentown shooting that left man dead
- Emmaus council votes to treat 'forever chemicals' in water instead of purchasing from another water system
- 2 Chick-fil-A locations temporarily closing in Lehigh, Bucks counties
- New Middle Eastern restaurant joins Phillipsburg's dining scene
- What Pa. voters should know ahead of the 2023 primary election
- People holding onto their old cars longer amid high prices for new and used vehicles
- Dogs rescued from burning home in Washington Township
Berks Area News
- Pa. primary election: Poll hours, notable races and more
- Reading community brainstorms how to become 'active' against gun violence
- Community rallies behind family who lost baby in Cumru Twp. fire
- What Pa. voters should know ahead of the 2023 primary election
- Berks County courthouse introduces emotional support dog
- Meeting to address Reading violence set for Monday night
- People holding onto their old cars longer amid high prices for new and used vehicles
- School in Lehigh Valley wins statewide What's So Cool About Manufacturing? contest
- The 'King of Bachata' is coming to Reading this fall
- Names of four officers with local ties added to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial