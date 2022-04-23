BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Connor Moriarty, founder of the Reset Outdoors counseling center says that even a few minutes in nature can have a dramatic effect on a person's mental and physical health.
Moriarty joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday morning to talk about the health benefits of going outside.
"The first thing we notice," he said, "is a reduction of the stress hormone cortisol. That happens in the first five minutes. And shortly after that your blood pressure drops and your heart rate resumes a nice, healthy variable level, which cardiologists will tell you is really important for your health."
Reset combines the therapeutic power of the outdoors with the services of a team of licensed counselors to create programs for individuals as well as community and corporate groups. Moriarty said they also organize free group hikes every month. "We try to highlight green spaces all over the Lehigh Valley, so people can connect with the space that's near their work or their home," he said, and go back on their own.
Reset has been in business for the past six years, Moriarty said, and has been seeing an uptick in business as businesses have been returning to in-person work. "For organizations that have large groups of people that are suffering or stressed out on the heels of this pandemic, we can come and teach some really powerful hard and soft skills and help maintain positive well-being and health practices."
To learn more about Reset Outdoors or to find the schedule for their monthly events, visit their website at www.resetoutdoors.com