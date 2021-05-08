ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bidding for the 36th Annual Art Auction for the Baum School of Art will begin on Sunday, 5/8 and will continue for one week. 

The auction will be held online and will give arts lovers the chance to visit the Baum School virtual gallery. 

Last year The Baum School sold over $120,000 in artwork, reaching over 250 art collectors in 14 states. Most of the pieces are related to the Lehigh Valley. 

Bidding for the over 430 pieces will begin Sunday, May 9th at 12:00 a.m. and will continue through Saturday, May 15th, closing at 10:00 p.m.

Shannon Fugate from the Baum School spoke with the 69 News Sunrise team about what art lovers can expect to see when they visit the online auction. 

