EASTON, Pa - A New Orleans style band will kick-off the launch of their LEGO art showcase with a parade on Friday, April 23rd.
Big Easy Easton Brass says they wanted to find a way to keep the band together during the pandemic, so they started building LEGO creations. The LEGO creations will be displayed in a SmARTitivies Showcase.
SmARTitivies Showcase is located at 60 Centre Square, Easton.
To launch the showcase, Big Easy Easton Brass will parade in the streets of Easton on Friday, April 23rd starting at 7:00pm. They are inviting the community to join the celebration while wearing their masks.
Band leader/creator Jeremy Joseph spoke with the 69 News Sunrise team ahead of the event about their new love of making LEGO creations.