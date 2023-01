It's a blast from the past in Bethlehem.

The "From Marbles to Make Believe: Let's Play" exhibit is up and running at the Kemerer Museum.

It's showcasing the most popular toys of the 1900s, and some of the toys that maybe weren't the best to play with.

69 News reporter Blakely McHugh was at the museum for 69 News at Sunrise with a look at the exhibit.

Watch the video above for a trip down memory lane.