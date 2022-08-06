Rock Indie Band Blue Jean is set to play Musikfest next Saturday. The band performed their song "Dumb Love" for the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday. 

Chris Hallett is on lead guitar and vocals, Jordan Hocking plays the drums and Dustin Schoof is on bass,. 

Schoof is a producer for WFMZ-TV and says the bands writes their own music. All three members are from Bangor, Northampton County. 

Catch Blue Jean at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Hotel Bethlehem Platz stage and on Aug 20 at 7 p.m. at the Easton Wine Project

