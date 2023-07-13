It'll be sweet and blue in Bethlehem this weekend!

The annual Blueberry Festival is returning to Burnside Plantation.

The 36th annual event runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 & 16, at 1461 Schoenersville Rd.

There will be food, live music, Colonial cooking demos, kids activities, and of course, plenty of sweet blueberry treats.

There's also a to-go market on Monday to pickup preordered desserts.

69 News reporter Blakely McHugh was at Burnside Plantation on Thursday for a preview of the weekend's festivities. Take a watch in the video window above.