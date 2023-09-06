Theatre fans have been flooding to the Bucks County Playhouse to see Bridges of Madison County. It's underway right now, and it stars Tony-nominee Kate Baldwin and Broadway veteran Nicholas Rodriguez. WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed them to our studio this morning to tell us more about the show.
Broadway stars visit 69 News at Sunrise to talk about Bucks Co. show
Eve Russo
Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Lehigh Valley News
- Two Lehigh Valley nurses share story of "restored faith" following whirlwind adventure
- Bethlehem City Council OKs liquor license transfer for new Wawa
- Elementary schools in EASD to switch to digital report cards
- Heat doesn't keep some athletes from playing, as Allentown School District set to dismiss schools early rest of week amid high temps
- Palmer supervisors pass stormwater ordinance, swear in new police officer
- Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Allentown
- Bethlehem Twp. OKs extension for delivery vehicle parking lot
- Teen accused of shooting wrestler Sammy Sasso appears in juvenile court
- Rep. Susan Wild speaks about law allowing Medicare to start negotiating down drug prices at Lehigh Valley Active Life Senior Center
- At Cedar Crest College, Pa. education secretary helps introduce new program that aims to help postsecondary students gain access to basic needs
Berks Area News
- Scorching temps create concerns for Reading students, pet owners
- EASD superintendent to parents: Be 'law-abiding' in responding to school bus issues
- Exeter school board addresses school bus issues
- At Cedar Crest College, Pa. education secretary helps introduce new program that aims to help postsecondary students gain access to basic needs
- Former HS tennis coach using court to promote sport
- West Reading swears in Richard Tornielli as new police chief
- United Airlines says it fixed the technology problem that briefly held up all its departing flights
- Reading splash pad season extended due to heat expected this week
- Allentown, Reading schools dismiss early due to heat
- Pups take to the pool in West Reading