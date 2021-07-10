STROUDSBURG, Pa - A celebration of bugs is being in Monroe County.
The family event is being held at the Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center in Bartonsville on Saturday.
Bugfest sessions will take place from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and again from 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. at the center.
Families are invited to enjoy the live critters, displays and games.
Preregistration is required and limited. Cost is $5.00 per child ages 4 - 12.
Come dressed as your favorite bug and receive a discount on admission price! Parents can attend for free.
To register call the Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center at (570) 629-3061
Education Coordinator, Roger Spotts spoke with the 69 News Sunrise team ahead of the event to talk about the critters at Bugfest.