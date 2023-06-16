TANNERSVILLE, Pa. - Friday is opening day at Camelbeach at Camelback Resort. It is the 25th anniversary of the beach, which opens at 10 a.m.

The first 50 people in on Friday will get a free 25th anniversary swap bundle.

The change at the resort is pretty incredible, from the winter snow to the beach-themed water park. During the winter, the water park is completely under the snow.

There are plenty of things happening this weekend in celebration of the 25th anniversary. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and new menus will be revealed.

Visit the Camelback website to order tickets, including day passes and season passes.