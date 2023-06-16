TANNERSVILLE, Pa. - It's a day of celebration for Camelbeach at Camelback Resort. Not only is its the waterparks 25th anniversary, its also the first day the new waterslide, Rival Racer, is open to the public.

"We are thrilled," Molly Coneybeer, Director of Marketing, said. "It's going to be a great season, but especially this weekend. We have tons and tons of fun activities going on. We're just excited to get our guests here."

In the 25 years the waterpark has been open, it's grown to be the largest outdoor water park in Pennsylvania. It has 37 waterpark attractions including everything from a surfing simulation, to a lazy river, to fast speed water slides.

One of those water slides is Rival Racer, the park's first water slides that allow guests to race each other.

"We have a 400-foot, eight lane mat racer that has a 54 vertical drop," Ryan Smith, Aquatics director, said. "It takes about 10 seconds to get from the top to the bottom with lots of twists and turns on it."

Smith says they wanted to add another slide for guests that they haven't experienced before at the park, and the element of racing does just that.

It's also a testament to the growth of the resort itself. This winter, the resort added a new lift for skiers and snowboarders.

"With the new slide the season that came with beach and the new chairlift BlackBerry six last winter, you know, you see that growth constantly," Coneybeer said.

The waterpark opened at 10 Friday morning and the first 50 people who visited got a free swag bag to celebrate 25 years.

They also hired sculptor John Woodard to create a sand sculpture encompassing important aspects of the waterpark.

"This is 10 tons. I stacked up yesterday, meaning I shoveled a whole lot yesterday, today's carving and tomorrow's carving," Woodard said. "I'm allocating two days of carving for this."

In addition, the first 400 people to take a ride on Rival Racer are receiving free tickets to Pocono Raceway's Xfinity Series race on July 22.

There will be live music on Saturday and on Father's Day, the park will be hosting a competition on the Flow Rider where the winner gets to take home a Yeti Cooler.