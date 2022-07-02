On this July 4th Holiday weekend there's plenty to do and in our area we are lucky to have historical area's to visit.
Valley Forge National Park in Montgomery County is ready to welcome visitors. Samantha Cole of Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday with a preview.
Community members are invited to explore the sights, sounds, and stories of the Valley Forge encampment on Monday, July 4.
Fireworks will be held Sunday, July 3rd at 9:30 p.m. at Sutcliffe Park.
A 4th of July parade will take place at Palmer Park & Skippack Village on Monday at 11 a.m.
Listen to live music at Brothers Kershner Brewing Co. starting at noon Monday.
Upper Merion's 4th of July Celebration will take place on Monday from 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Family fun and an evening concert are planned for Monday at Narbeth Park. The fun starts at noon.