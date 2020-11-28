Falling from a ladder or getting zapped by a Christmas bulb might be funny when it happens to Clark Griswold in "Christmas Vacation", however these real-life scenarios can put a damper on the holiday cheer.
Ken Divers from Christmas Decor provided some tips for taking the right precautions before creating your own Christmas display this year.
Several tips include:
- Use Precaution on a Ladder or Roof
- Inspect Decorations
- Check the Weather
- Know your Limits
If you're still not comfortable with putting up lights yourself, visit christmasdecor.net to have professionals do it for you. Pricing and other information can be found on their website.