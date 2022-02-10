A Colorado man thought his mission to help veterans overcome PTSD ended when his only way of getting around was taken from him.
Lon Hodge runs a nonprofit called 'Operation Fetch' and has spent the past eight years driving from state-to-state with his service dog Gander spreading kindness and honoring fallen veterans.
That was until a recent trip to Kansas where he lost almost everything.
"I walked into motel room, like ten feet away from the car, and when I walked back out, the car was gone," said Lon.
His van was found hours later, stripped and empty.
Lon's biggest concern was finding Gander's ashes, after his beloved dog died the year before. Luckily they were left behind.
Lon says at times he questioned how he could carry on with his mission after such a devastating loss.
"Tore up everything inside. I mean, they destroyed the van. Part of me is like really furious and enraged, and the other part of me is like what can we do fix the circumstances and get you the help you need," continued Lon.
Fortunately, a generous stranger saw Lon's efforts and wanted to return the favor. An anonymous donor bought him a van the next day.
Now, Lon can get back to carrying on his mission of reaching veterans across the country.
Lon says his father is the inspiration for 'Operation Fetch'.
He was a two-time recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.