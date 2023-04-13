Community gets ready to walk to create a world free of MS

People from all over are lacing up their sneakers and getting ready to walk. It's all to create a world free of MS.

Recently, on 69 News at Sunrise, WFMZ's Eve Russo hosted a conversation on what it's like to live with the disease and why an upcoming walk is so important. She sat down with Kevin Moffitt, President of the Greater Delaware Valley National MS Society, and Kate Savett, from Allentown, who lives with MS, to learn more.