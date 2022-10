Does your dog have what it takes to be an influencer?

If so, they could make $10,000 a year.

Yappy.com, a website for pet gifts, is hiring a "Chief Fluff Officer."

The job description boils down to being cute, and taking even cuter photos, all while trying out some of the gifts from the website.

Applications are due November 18th.

The company says there are already thousands of applicants.

It seems everyone is "paws-itively" sure their dog is the cutest.