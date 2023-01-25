USA Today is recognizing Easton's Crayola Experience as one of the top 20 kids museums in the country.

Now, it's in the running for the paper's 10Best Readers' Choice Award for best children's museum. Vote online once a day until Feb. 13 at noon.

69 News reporter Blakely McHugh was at the Crayola Experience for 69 News at Sunrise on Wednesday.

Jen Murray, marketing and sales manager, took us around to some of the creative displays for kids and parents to enjoy. The facility has 29 hands-on attractions, including things like naming and wrapping your own crayon, using modeling clay and being the star of your own coloring page.

Check it out in the video window above or visit Crayola at 30 Centre Square Circle in Easton.