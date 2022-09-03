LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- There's only one way to describe the labor market here in the Lehigh Valley: tight.

There are nearly 16,000 job openings currently in the region, and only about 14, 000 people to fill them, according to the Workforce Investment Board.

"In the Lehigh Valley," Nancy said, "there is at least one job for every person looking for a job. Sometimes even two."

Nancy Dischinat, the Executive director, says, at this point, the region is beyond full employment with a 3.8 percent unemployment rate, and there's need in every industry.

"There's no doubt about it. Manufacturing is right up there as Number 1. Finance and insurance. Health and Healthcare," Nancy said. "Anyone can walk into a healthcare facility and say 'I'm interested in the healthcare industry.'"

It's an issue affecting the entire country.

The current, national labor participation rate, 62.4 percent, is still one percentage point lower than February 2020.

"It was a challenge that employers were facing for the last seven to eight years where things have been really tight," Susan said.

Susan Larkin with Allied Personnel Services in Allentown says the issue was only exacerbated by Covid.

And now, 2.5 years in, a new wave of retirements is making the situation worse.

"That knowledge base," said Susan, "those skills are leaving with them and there's no replacement coming behind them."

"Today there's about 35,000 people working in manufacturing," Don said, "and about 700 different manufacturers making a wide variety of products here in the Lehigh Valley."

President and CEO of the LVEDC, Don Cunningham says it's the fastest growing sector in terms of job creation. About 4,000 more jobs have been added in just the past 5 years.

This accounts for about 17% of the area's GDP last year.

"We are making the goods and products people consume," Don said. "Our fastest growth quite frankly has been in whole area of perishable goods: food, beverage, pet food."

And yet even with all that need, it doesn't mean it's as easy as it sounds to find work.

"When you graduated, did you except to have this hard of a time finding a job in your field?"

"No I didn't," Vasilis said.

Vasilis Tsamoutalidis graduated Pennsylvania College of Technology last year, with a degree in Cybersecurity as well as business administration and analytics.

He's applied to about 100 job openings, and he's only heard back from around 20.

When Vasilis would receive a yes, "we started to move forward and then talked about how the scheduling would work, and the salary and all that, and it was such a big pay cut from what I'm doing now that it wasn't worth quitting my current job to do that one."

Leaving him in a position where it makes more sense to keep working as a bartender and server for now.

The average wage in the region is now just shy of 26 dollars an hour.

"I think wages are starting to level out a bit. I think people are starting to get maxed out where they could go with wages," said Susan.

Unfortunately, the shortage of labor is only expected to get worse and no one seems to have a perfect solution.

Nancy Dischinat says education and determination are key.

"We better make sure we're paying attention to every junior, every senior, right now in high school," said Nancy. "To make sure they understand what are the jobs, what are the skills, what are the educational requirements, and what do I need to do to make sure I'm on that pathway. Career pathways are the biggest tool employers have right now. "

As well as a little hope.

(20:16) "I'm still going to keep applying because I would like to use my degree. I paid a lot of money for it," said Vasilis.