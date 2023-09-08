Kindness is a big part of Dance to Make a Change, the nonprofit behind this weekend's YOUnited dance workshop.

The workshop is on Sunday at ArtsQuest in Bethlehem, and it's a way for a professional dancer and choreographer who grew up in the Lehigh Valley to give back in a big way.

Dancing helped save Olivia Rush's life — after she says bullying almost ended it.

This is Olivia today. At 22 years old, she's making her mark on the dance world. It's been a long journey.

A bullying assault at a dance studio when she was 14 left her with a traumatic brain injury. Doctors told Olivia she would likely never dance again.

It was a challenge, but Olivia never gave up. She suffered headaches, vertigo and nausea, but with the help of a few beloved dance teachers- — like Leann Hoffer — she pushed on and started dancing again.

Olivia's love for dance never wavered throughout it all, and now she's a professional dancer doing what she loves most.

She says she survived for a reason, so she started the nonprofit "Dance To Make A Change" to create a safe space for kids who have been victims of bullying and trauma. They get to know each other through the dance classes and create a support network that's there after the workshop is over.

Olivia says the goal is to teach kindness, inclusivity and love for all. Proceeds go towards mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Dance To Make a Change partnered with the Unique Movers Dance for this weekend's workshop.

And with Olivia's connections, she brings in some pretty big names for the workshop — choreographers from Los Angeles and New York will be in town.

There's still time to sign up for Sunday's event, and they take walk-ins that morning as well.

You can follow Olivia on Instagram @dancetomakeachange.