If you're a fan of "Dancing with the Stars," then you're definitely going to be excited about this.

The live tour begins today in Washington D.C., then makes its way to Bethlehem this weekend!

The show just wrapped its 31st season in November, and it was historic.

It moved to Disney+, broke voting records, and there were some serious emotional moments.

Especially with Selma Blair, who has MS, and Daniel Durant, who is deaf, being on the show.

So now the show goes on tour with some of the breakout stars hitting the road with seven pros.

I got to chat with pro dancer Alan Bersten about the latest season, and why he says nothing compares to being on tour and seeing fans from all over the country live and in person.

ALAN: There's no better feeling than dancing in front of a live audience. And, you know, I've been on the show for, I think, eight years now. Which is a long time. When I say it out loud, that's a long time. But um, you know, we're, we're live for millions of people every Monday night. But there truly is no better feeling than looking out into the audience and seeing that personal connection every single night in a different city of people who watch us on their TVs. And like, it's just so much the energy in the theater is so exhilarating. And it's just it makes it fun to dance.

BLAKELY: This year, I feel like it was a particular emotional one with Daniel and Selma who are really inspired and drew a lot of emotion out of people.

ALAN: Look who decided to show up! And always bursts in at the wrong time. No, I mean, this season was special. Gabby, how special was it? No, Selma and Daniel they have they really, the show was difficult. I think Gabby will be able to tell you how difficult the show really is for anyone. But Selma going in there with with battling MS and everything going on and she just I feel like the inspiration she brings to the show. I remember when she had to gracefully drop out there was I was crying for like 30 minutes afterwards. It was just so sad. Because you see somebody that literally it was pure happiness and joy when she was on that floor and you want to root for her and it's just so sad. I personally believe she would have made the finals easily just because she was so great, so inspiring. And it was sad, but also uplifting to see her dance on that stage. And Daniel, again, I don't know how he's dancing without hearing the music because Gabby was off music and she's able to hear and it was just crazy to know, but really, it was really hard for me.

It was really awesome to see Daniel dance and I think Derek one we got really emotional because I think we take it for granted. You know we just hear music. This is the beat. There's something about Daniel not being able to hear the beat but yet feel what you're supposed to feel when you're dancing. And that to me is something that I hope I never take for granted.

BLAKELY: Seven pro dancers from the show will be on tour, including special guests like Bachelorette star Gabby Windey!

So for people who don't know, Gabby was on the Bachelor, and then she was chosen to be the bachelorette on the latest season.

When the show ended, she then got the opportunity to go on Dancing with the Stars.

Before all of that, she was a nurse and a Denver Broncos cheerleader.

She did have some dancing background, but she says she's still trying to fit in with the professionals.

Alan previously said this show is an amazing opportunity for people to find the love of dance and, Gabby, I feel like that was really big for you because you've never danced in this atmosphere before.

GABBY: Right? Yes. You can say that again. Yeah, no, I think that's what's so special about dance too, is there's so many different ways that you can express yourself. And it is using your body as a form of therapy to really get out a message. So the dancing that I was doing before was much different. The dancing that I do in my kitchen is much different. But it's really great to be able to learn and grow.

BLAKELY: You're still working those dance moves on TikTok in your kitchen though.

GABBY: I cant help it!

BERSTEN: Wait until you see them on stage!

BLACKELY: I cant wait! Gabby, I asked Alan this earlier, but what does it mean for you to be on this tour, separate from dancing with the stars the competition show?

GABBY: Yeah, it's really new for me. So everyone is saying it's going to be way better than the show. I haven't felt that yet. No, because it's so new. I feel like a fish out of water. I found it by many people are amazing dancers who have spent their whole lives kind of doing this. So, but you don't really have the support of like your one dance partner that is paid to babysit you for three months. So like I am missing that a little bit. But today, we just did our first run through with costumes. I was so glued to the show, and I leave the stage invigorated like a kid again. So I do understand why it's so addicting and how it gives you a different kind of reward than what I experienced on Dancing with the Stars.

ALAN: I think the biggest challenges on Stars is it's not a long time, but you get a week to learn one dance. You had like we had like two weeks to learn 30 numbers. So it's a lot of information crammed fast. Gabby's coming in. They're doing amazing. She's just doing really, really well. And she is. So I'm kind of inter woven into the show more than previous tours, you know, in the previous shows, the celebrity would come in host a little bit do a dance, they're so low. And that's pretty much it. Where Gabby, here is in the show.

BLAKELY: Gabby has been busy being a reality star queen the last year.

She was on the Bachelor and the Bachelorette where she got engaged.

Then while she was on Dancing with the Stars she got unengaged.

So let's find out what's next for our girl.

What are your plans after this Gabby? Are you going to go back to nursing or go back home? Do you have any idea?

ALAN: She's a professional dancer now!

GABBY: I'm first runner up! I think you know, I've been really lucky this last year and a half and I've been blessed with a lot of opportunities. So I think part of that is just because I've like kept myself so open to them. So I plan to do that. And I know whatever comes next will be the right thing.

BLAKELY: If there was a reality show you had to choose to do over again, is it dancing with the stars or the bachelor?

GABBY: Oh my god, it's honestly crazy. I've loved my experience truly on all of them. So I'd love to just like keep doing them back to back again and again. Maybe I'll find a boyfriend.

BLAKELY: We'll find a boyfriend and then take home the mirrorball!

GABBY: If only! Yeah, I will say as an outsider, I get emotional just every time I watch it. I'm so proud of them. I hope you guys know how hard you work. And I think the show especially is really really great. Like you can you can feel it.

ALAN: This is by far our best show. I really, really like it.

BLAKELY: The show is this Sunday at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem.

There are two shows. One is at 3 p.m. and another at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available for both shows, although seating is limited.

You can find tickets on Wind Creek's website and Ticketmaster.