The flu is out there, and doctors say getting vaccinated is your best protection.

It's easier than ever this weekend, as Lehigh Valley Health Network is offering two drive-thru flu shot events.

Terry Burger, Administrator for Infection Control & Prevention at LVHN, joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunrise to tell us more.

LVHN's Free Drive-Thru Flu Shots:

Saturday, 11/5 - Dorney Park - 9AM-3PM

Sunday, 11/6 - LVH-Hecktown Oaks - 9AM-3PM