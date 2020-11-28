Downtown Business Alliance chair, Santo Napoli, spoke to the 69 News Sunrise team Saturday morning to promote Small Business Saturday in the Lehigh Valley.
"We've done a great job I think at banding together to really try to spread the message," Napoli says. "To not only our followers, but to each other's followers, how pivotal this season is for small business merchants."
Napoli also spoke about his own store, Assembly88, and the deals happening there this Saturday.
There will be 20% off all merchandise. However, if you bring in a donated coat you will get 20% off your purchase for the whole month of December.
Visit Assembly88.com/appointments to book the store for a private shopping experience.