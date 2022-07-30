The 'Martin on Main' festival in Nazareth is more than just a good time for one local business.
Duke's Delites is getting a boost from a legendary music maker.
On Saturday, Martin Guitar is donating a guitar to Duke's for it to later auction off. The money will go towards Duke's housing project.
Duke's is an Emmaus-based all-natural dog treat company that employs people with intellectual disabilities. Founder Bill Wright, whose son has autism, is raising money to build a 16,000-square-foot housing facility for his employees, if they need somewhere to live.
Wright, also the founder of the Love Ran Red Foundation, joined 69 News anchors Bo Koltnow and Karin Mallett on 69 News at Sunrise ahead of Saturday's event.
Watch the video in the window above or read the interview (lightly edited for clarity) below.
"How long have you had this dream of having this property?"
"We started our foundation, Love Ran Red Foundation, in 2016 with the idea of providing housing for people in the intellectual community, disability community. And then what we found out is there's not only a housing problem, but there's also an employment problem. So 2016, we started our foundation with the idea we were going to provide the housing."
"And you guys have grown from seven employees then to 19 now, and they just love coming to work, and you know, it's just, this is a big passion for you. And you guys kind of want to expand this because like you were saying, 80-90% unemployment rate for those with intellectual disabilities."
"We're about creating as many jobs here in the Lehigh Valley as we possibly can. And not only that, but making other employers aware that there is a pool out there of people that, if you just give them a chance, they make some of the best employees that you will ever have. They never take time off. They're eager to work, they're eager to learn, they may take them a little longer to do something. But given a chance, they're wonderful employees, and they deserve the opportunity like everybody else."
"And so this would be hand in hand, you would have the jobs available, and your hope is that other employers would open their doors, and then a place to live, as well, because what happens as these folks grow older?"
"Correct. Most of the time, when young kids with autism grow up, they can stay in the school system until they're 21 years old. And then once they hit that, age of 21, they age out of a lot of programming. There is really not a lot out there for adults with autism. So we're basically 21 and older, you know, try to help them because, you know, life doesn't stop at 21."
"So Saturday, Martin on Main, from noon to 7 p.m., you guys are going to be there. And you're going to be presented with that guitar, and you're going to then raffle that off in October. It's just a way to help again, raise funds for that project."
"Correct. We are having a big spaghetti dinner on October 15 at Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship, and it's open to the public, it's free to the public. And the whole week, we're teaming up with WAEB's Bobby Gunther Walsh, for the telethon, to raise money for the housing, not only the housing, but also the employment program of Duke's Delites. And we will be auctioning that off on October 15."
"You have a great day for this festival (Saturday) for folks to come out. So you're hoping folks come out and are able to to meet you guys and learn a little bit more about the company and program."
"Absolutely, we will be there selling our dog treats... We use all natural ingredients, all human-grade ingredients."
"You mentioned that, you know life doesn't stop at 21 for these folks. And you know, people want to live independently no matter your ability. People want to have that freedom and want to be able to live independently. Does this play into housing and enable them to do that a little bit more while still being in touch with family and close to family, but maybe living a little bit more on."
"Absolutely each resident is going to have their own independent efficiency apartment, so to speak. And yes, there will be staff there to help them if needed. The autism spectrum is vast and wide, and there's some people who are very high-functioning and we should be doing everything possible to help them live as independently as they can. But like my son, he's always going to need assistance. And so we're about choice and and living conditions and we want to provide that for not just the high-functioning but also people on that on that spectrum wherever they fall on the spectrum."