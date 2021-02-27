Easton editor Gershon Hinkson has been in the movie editing business for over 25 years editing blockbuster movies like True Grit and Ocean's Eight.
Saturday morning Hinkson spoke with our 69 News Sunrise team to talk about the changes in diversity happening now in the film industry.
"Hollywood has keyed into that and I believe that, so far, it's proven to be not just profitable but also principle," Hinkson says.
Hinkson spoke about the influences new films like Netflix's "When they See Us" and "The Thirteen" have on inclusivity and providing different perspectives to an audience.
"It's an entry point to having a better understanding to how the criminal justice system, you know, might work for some but not for others."
Hinkson's newest movie 'Chaos Walking' is premiering in theaters on Friday, March 5.